Polish PM to meet U.S. defense sector reps

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is scheduled to meet with representatives of American defense companies on Wednesday, the second day of his trip to the United States.

Poland wants to become bedrock of European security: Morawiecki tells Harris

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrived in the U.S. greeted by the country’s Vice President Kamala Harris. The officials are to discuss…

see more

Morawiecki said he wanted to talk about developing long-term cooperation over weapons purchases. He will visit aviation firm Lockheed Martin and Anniston Army Depot, companies producing F-35 fighter jets and Abrams tanks.

The PM added that he was interested in the transfer of the investments to the Polish market, which he said was huge in terms of the maintenance and development of military equipment.

At the end of January 2020, the Ministry of Defense ordered 32 F-35A Lightning II Block 4 fighters along with a support and training system, while in January 2022, Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak signed and approved a contract for the supply of 116 Abrams tanks to the Polish army.

“Many Polish contractors will have work,” he said. “Will have to bring back many Polish workers from abroad so that they can work. This is very positive information for Poland. This is a very big injection of additional capital, additional jobs, technology,” Morawiecki emphasized.

He said that he would discuss every aspect of strengthening U.S. industry in Poland, including earmarking funds from the Polish budget to prepare infrastructure for U.S. investors, as this meant “hundreds of thousands of additional jobs.”

🇵🇱🇺🇸 PM @MorawieckiM after meeting with US @VP Kamala Harris: Close relations between Poland and the US are the best vaccine against Russian imperialism. The @WhiteHouse understands the risks of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. We discussed these topics thoroughly. pic.twitter.com/nWDtzWwcY0

— Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland (@PremierRP_en) April 11, 2023

According to the prime minister, long-term cooperation with the U.S. is an immediate strengthening of Poland’s security. “It’s also cooperation in the field of the tank industry, the defense industry in various areas of anti-missile and air defense,” Morawiecki said.