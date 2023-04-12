If it’s empty we can fill it: Schwarzenegger terminates a pothole

The former governor of the U.S. state of California and action movie star – 75-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger – waited three weeks for city services to fix a road hazard in the Los Angeles neighborhood where he lives. He finally decided to do it himself. Now footage of the “Terminator” filling the pothole in the roadway has gone viral.

Probably Hollywood’s biggest tough guy took it upon himself to patch a pothole in his district. As he confessed in the video’s description, he has been waiting for three weeks for the hole to be repaired by the relevant services.

Finally, he lost patience and got to work. He posted a clip on his social media account in which he and his “team” work up a sweat filling the hole with the right mixture.

“Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go,” Schwarzenegger wrote on social media.

— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 11, 2023

In a video shared nearly three thousand times and liked nearly ten times more, one neighbor passing by can be seen stopping her car to thank the actor.

Since the end of the year, Los Angeles has received nearly 20,000 requests to repair road defects. Mayor Karen Bass announced last week a plan to address the unprecedented damage caused to Los Angeles streets during the area’s stormy winter.