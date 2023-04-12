Poland proposes a strategic partnership with US, says Morawiecki

Pool/ABACA/PAP

Poland proposes a strategic partnership at all levels with the United States, Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, said during the first day of his trip to the US.

During a news briefing after a meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday night, Morawiecki said that “close relations between Poland and the US are the best vaccine against Russian imperialism. The White House understands the risks of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We discussed these topics thoroughly.”

“Poland proposes a strategic partnership at all levels with the US, and this proposal meets with acceptance on the other side. It was also evident during President Joe Biden’s visit to Poland when we discussed investment, economic and military projects,” he added.

In Morawiecki’s opinion, a policy based on a close alliance with the US within the EU is the best way for Poland in the coming years.

Also the presence of American business, energy and defence interests in Poland were discussed.

“It has been a long time since there was a year like last year, when Poland’s rapprochement with the US was so intense, when it came to the point where we started many new, basically key projects for us,” Morawiecki said, adding that the US-Polish nuclear energy project was also discussed with Harris.

In his opinion, “it is clear that not only the presence of American soldiers and American bases on Polish territory, but also the huge presence of American business, is an element of our security.”

When asked in which areas US investments can be expected in Poland, Morawiecki pointed to high technologies, such as cloud technologies, artificial intelligence, the internet and machine learning as well as weapons technology.

He added that Poland is “an increasingly important partner for the US” and argued that Poles are perceived in the US as “pursuing a common-sense policy within the EU.”

Morawiecki also reported that he discussed with Harris “cyber-security, military security, but also about other threats – related to the Far East, migration and climate change.”

According to him, the talks concerned economic challenges. “It is Russian inflation that hits US citizens and the same Russian inflation hits Polish citizens,” Morawiecki said.

Earlier, ahead of the meeting with Harris, Morawiecki warned that Russia will not stop at Ukraine.

“If we do not defend Ukraine we risk a global conflict, a global crisis of proportions that are difficult to imagine. (Russian President Vladimir – PAP) Putin will not stop in Ukraine, I’m absolutely sure about that. This is why all free nations must unite and stop Russia before it’s too late.”

According him, “After the fall of communism, Russia lay in wait for nearly three decades. The return of Russian imperialism heralds a new Cold War.”

Morawiecki argued that “there are no more freedom-loving nations than Poles and Americans” and added that “now Poland and the United States are standing united in defence of the freedom of the Ukrainian nation.”

“Warsaw and Washington are two poles of the western civilisation and the current situation in Ukraine – and not only this, we had a brief chat about Africa just before this meeting and it is so visible to me, so clear that we have to work hand in glove in many different regions of the world,” he said.

During joint statements for the media ahead of the talks, Harris said that the meeting with Morawiecki was a continuation of talks between the two countries which started over a year ago in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

She said that during her visit to Poland in March 2022, she had met with President Andrzej Duda as well as with Polish and American troops, “working together to defend Nato’s eastern flank.”

According to Harris, her visit “demonstrated to the world the strength of the Polish-US alliance in the face of Russia’s aggression.”

She described Poland as “a valued ally, a partner and a friend”, adding that the two nations have “an enduring relationship based on shared priorities and democratic values.”