PM, US Vice President discuss trans-Atlantic policy towards China

Cheriss May/POOL/PAP/EPA

Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister of Poland, and US Vice President Kamala Harris, discussed on Tuesday in Washington D.C., among other topics, the need for close cooperation on the challenges posed by China, the White House has reported.

As reported in a communique, the prime minister and the vice president spoke about the resumption of harmonious relations concerning the challenges posed by China, a topic that devoted much attention in the White House on Tuesday.

The prime minister said that Poland was offering the US a close alliance that concerned not only policy towards Russia, but also China.

Morawiecki also pointed out he would try to convince the leaders of EU countries to accept the plan and bring their positions closer to the one held by the US.