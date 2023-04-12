Poland’s 100% free from Russian oil and gas: Orlen CEO

“We have made Poland 100 percent independent of gas and oil from Russia. And we did not wait for the EU to impose sanctions. We took decisive action ourselves,” PKN Orlen CEO Daniel Obajtek told Polish weekly Gazeta Polska.



“At the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, our oil supplies to Poland were diversified at 70 percent, and successively this level grew, to finally become 100 percent independent of Russia,” Obajtek stressed.

He explained that “the contract with Rosneft expired in January, and the contract with Tatneft, after the oil stopped flowing after President Biden’s visit, we were able to terminate a few days ago without the risk of paying penalties.”

The head of PKN Orlen assured that the company has also not imported diesel from Russia since the beginning of the war.

Orlen expanding

Obajtek also spoke about the investments the Polish oil giant is making. “By 2030, we will spend more than PLN 320 billion on investments that will allow us to grow even faster. The expansion of the olefin complex is underway in Plock. This is the largest petrochemical investment in Europe in the last 20 years. It is crucial for us, as it will allow us to use petroleum products for the production of petrochemicals, which are steadily growing in demand worldwide,” he said.

“We are also working on technologies for the production of synthetic fuels, the use of hydrogen in transportation, increasing the availability of electric chargers, as well as the development of retail business, including e-commerce or courier services,” the Orlen chief pointed out.

We were first energy company in Central Europe to declare carbon neutrality by 2050. Now we speed up our path, by declaring more ambitious intermediate goals pic.twitter.com/IMRZyrS5F5

— ORLEN Group (@ORLEN_Group) April 6, 2023

Obajtek stressed that “the priority is zero- and low-carbon energy, including primary investments in offshore and onshore wind farms, photovoltaics, and safe nuclear technology.”