Superhero 1, Snowplow 0: Renner’s back on red carpet

Following a fatal snowplow accident a few months back that had put his health and movie career in jeopardy, Jeremy Renner was back on the red on Tuesday in his first public appearance since the horrific accident.



The Marvel actor strolled the carpet to welcome his new Disney+ series ‘Rennervations’ where he strips his personal fleet of huge vehicles and transforms them to meet the needs of communities, Reuters reported.

Pursuing his lifelong passion for helping communities worldwide, Renner envisions renovating a tour bus into a mobile music center, a shuttle bus into a mobile recreation center, and a city bus into a mobile dance studio.

“I mean, I think I already owned, like way too many vehicles people were very concerned about me. ‘Like dude, one fire truck was cool but you got like 20. What are you doing?’ But I had like a master plan to it all. But to get it from like, being a dream in my brain and owning the vehicles and actually getting it to be a show version. I mean, I guess it’s quite a process, but it takes a lot of people. And the the main key element was finding someone that was just just as passionate and crazy about kids as I am,” Renner told Reuters.

The series also introduces some of Renner’s film and music friends to get into the action. Notable cameos include Marvel co-star Anthony Mackie, singer/actress Vanessa Hudgens, and film producer Anil Kapoor.

Renner’s long-time friend, co-host and one of the Executive Producers, Rory Millikin says it’s been remarkable to see Renner bounce back only a few months separated from his frightening accident.

“He was in terrible shape. But to see him bounce back like this, to see [it] manifest in what he talks about, don’t give up. He always says it’s not one day, it’s two days. Don’t find excuses. That’s what he does with his rehab and his therapy every single day. And most people don’t have the ability to do that. I know I don’t,” said Millikin.

I did one interview about last New Year’s Day incident with @DianeSawyer Tune in this week of you want to know the whole story. Bless you all 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/UpeofhqKxZ

— Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) April 4, 2023

Renner’s vision and inspiration along with the crew’s hard work seem to be key ingredients to the positivity the show has received thus far.

“I hope this inspires other people to do things like this in their communities. I mean one man with a dream made so much impact that maybe anyone can pick up [and] help their own community,” build crew member Roxy Molohon told Reuters.

In the series’ first four episodes Renner and his best friend Rory Millikin, an executive producer on the show, travel across the US and abroad, connecting with non-profit organizations and even find themselves visiting India for the first time.

Rennervations will premiere on April 12 and stream on Disney+.