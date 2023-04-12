Four dead following shooting at Indian military station

Four army personnel were killed in a firing incident at a military station in the Indian border state of Punjab early on Wednesday, officials said, adding that a search for the shooters was in progress.

An unknown number of shooters were at large at the Bathinda military station and had ammunition on them, a defence source told Reuters, declining to be named citing the sensitivity of the matter. The incident was “not a terror attack,” and took place in a canteen, a senior police official in Punjab, S.P.S. Parmar told Reuters.

The military said in a statement that the area was quickly cordoned off and search operations “are in progress”. The incident took place at 4:35 a.m. (23:05 GMT Tuesday), they added.

Police cars could be seen pulling out of the station, which was surrounded by police barriers, later on Tuesday morning.

The military station, about 280 km (175 miles) northwest of New Delhi, houses mostly families of soldiers and is a residential army base.