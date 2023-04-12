Myanmar junta bombs at least 50 rebels, blames civilian casualties on ‘terrorists’

As part of its efforts to quash a rebellion fighting for the restitution of democratic order in the country, Myanmar’s junta bombed a site of an armed event on Tuesday killing at least 50 rebels while shifting the blame for any civilian casualties on the guerillas.



Citing residents in the Sagaing region, BBC Burmese, Radio Free Asia (RFA), and the Irrawaddy news portal reported between 50 and 100 people, including civilians, had died in the attack, Reuters reported.

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told military broadcast channel Myawaddy the attack on the ceremony held by the National Unity Government (NUG), a shadow administration, for their armed People’s Defence Force was aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region.

“During that opening ceremony, we conducted the attack. People’s Defence Force members were killed. They are the ones opposing the government of the country, the people of the country,” said Zaw Min Tun.

“According to our ground information we hit the place of their weapons’ storage and that exploded and people died due to that,” he said.

Referring to accusations of civilian casualties, he said “some people who were forced to support them probably died as well”.

Zaw Min Tun said photographs showed some of those killed were in uniform and some in civilian clothes, accusing the PDF of falsely claiming civilian deaths when their forces were killed.

He also accused members of the PDF of committing “war crimes” and killing “monks, teachers and innocent residents” in the area which did not support the opposition.

Condemnations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a strong condemnation and called for those responsible to be held accountable, his spokesperson said, adding that Guterres “reiterates his call for the military to end the campaign of violence against the Myanmar population throughout the country.”

The military has denied international allegations it has committed atrocities against civilians and says it is fighting “terrorists” determined to destabilize the country.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a 2021 coup, with attacks by ethnic minority armies and resistance fighters challenging the rule of the military, which has responded with air strikes and heavy weapons, including in civilian areas.

The U.S. State Department said it was “deeply concerned” by the reported air strike, adding Washington will continue working with the international community to “hold the regime accountable for violations and abuses committed” in Myanmar.

A member of the local People’s Defence Force (PDF), an anti-junta militia, told Reuters fighter jets had fired on a ceremony held to open their local office.

“So far, the exact number of casualties is still unknown. We cannot retrieve all the bodies yet,” said the PDF member, who declined to be identified.

At least 1.2 million people have been displaced by post-coup fighting, according to the United Nations.

Tuesday’s incident could be one of the deadliest among a string of air strikes since a jet attacked a concert in October, killing at least 50 civilians, local singers and members of an armed ethnic minority group in Kachin State.

Myanmar’s pro-democracy government-in-exile, the National Unity Government, condemned the attack, calling it “yet another example of [the military’s] indiscriminate use of extreme force against civilians”.

Last month, at least eight civilians including children were killed in an air strike on a village in northwest Myanmar, according to a human rights group, ethnic minority rebels and media.

Western countries have imposed sanctions on the junta and its vast business network to try to choke off its revenue and access to arms from key suppliers like Russia.