Poland wants to become bedrock of European security: Morawiecki tells Harris

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrived in the U.S. greeted by the country’s Vice President Kamala Harris. The officials are to discuss European and global security issues, and energy security, including a program to build a civilian nuclear infrastructure.



Kamala Harris welcomed the Polish PM in Washington at a joint press conference. She stated that the talks will concern European security and energy security. “These meetings reaffirm the very strong alliances between the U.S. and Poland and the strength of our relationships has only increased.”

Harris also stressed that “the U.S. commitment to our NATO allies is ironclad.”

PM @MorawieckiM: After the fall of communism, 🇷🇺 lay in wait for nearly 3 decades. The return of Russian imperialism heralds a new Cold War. If we do not defend 🇺🇦, we risk a global crisis of an unimaginable scale. Putin will not stop in 🇺🇦. All free nations must unite & stop 🇷🇺. pic.twitter.com/FlJveqCqOK

European security at risk

Prime Minister Morawiecki also spoke about the security risk, which Russia poses to the Western world. “We stand together to defend the freedom of the Ukrainian people,” Morawiecki said.

“Russia’s attack on Ukraine is only the beginning, the consequences of this war have also reached the U.S.,” the Polish head of the government stressed. He added that the “resurgence of Russian imperialism is the harbinger of new cold war … Putin will not stop on Ukraine.”

Polish-U.S. relationship the best it has ever been

Morawiecki also pointed to Poland’s ambitions of becoming a “bedrock of European security”. “We are on the right track,” he added.

The PM emphasized that Poland is increasing its security by buying military equipment and allocating more funds to the army. “Poland wants to be the strongest army in Europe,” he stated.

“America has once again become a hope for a free Europe, relations between America and Poland are the best they have ever been,” the Polish PM said concluding his statement.