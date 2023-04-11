Israel halts Jewish visits to Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israel halted visits by Jews and tourists to a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem on Tuesday amid a spiral of mutual violence between Israelis and Palestinians and as a wave of unrest showed no sign of subsiding.

Last week, an Israeli police raid at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a tinder box in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict, triggered rocket attacks from Gaza, south Lebanon, and Syria that drew Israeli air and artillery strikes.

Israeli police said in a statement that security units were forced to enter the compound after what it called masked agitators locked themselves inside the mosque with fireworks, sticks, and stones.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement after security talks, that visits by non-Muslims to the sacred compound, known in Judaism as the Temple Mount, will be stopped until the end of Ramadan, expected around April 20.

There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials on the ban, which Israel has imposed in previous years.

Under the longstanding “status quo” arrangement governing the compound, which Israel says it maintains, non-Muslims can visit but only Muslims are allowed to worship.

However, small groups of Jewish visitors have increasingly been documented praying at the outskirts of the site in defiance of those rules.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, Minister of Police in Netanyahu’s coalition cabinet who represents the Religious Zionist Party, denounced the move.

“When terrorism strikes us we must strike back with great force, not surrender to its whims,” he said in a statement.

With a year-long escalation of Israeli-Palestinian violence, tensions are running especially high in the Holy Land as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish Passover coincide.

The Israeli military on Tuesday said two Palestinian gunmen opened fire from a vehicle at an army post before soldiers shot back and killed them near the Elon Moreh settlement east of the city Nablus, a frequent area of clashes.

Local armed alliance Den of Lions confirmed that the two men were militants and the Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed their deaths. Israeli-Palestinian violence has surged. More than 90 Palestinians, most of them fighters in militant groups but some of them civilians, have been killed since January and at least 19 Israelis and foreigners have died.