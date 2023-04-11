Pulse of Culture 11.04

Jean-Michel Basquiat (1960-1988) and Andy Warhol (1928-1987), two American artists, first met in Paris in 1982. Between 1984 and 1985, they created some 160 paintings working together, and these works are considered some of their best. Now the art pieces have been collected and are on display in Paris as part of the “Basquiat × Warhol. Painting four hands” exhibition. We feature this topic plus other important cultural events taking place in Poland and around the world, in this latest episode of Pulse of Culture.