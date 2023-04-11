Eastern Express 11.04

For many years, Iran’s foreign policy situation has been a classic “you reap what you sow” kind of scenario. As the ayatollahs continued to misbehave on issues such as non-proliferation and human rights, the regime had to deal with acute sanctions and relative isolation. This forced Tehran to select its allies carefully – and on the basis of mutual interests. Thanks in part to the efforts of Beijing, Saudi Arabia is now joining the group of nations willing to talk to Iran, but at the same time its relations with others, notably Azerbaijan, are beginning to sour. What’s next for Iran’s foreign policy trajectories and how can they influence the region? TVP World prepared a report on the matter and invited Łukasz Przybyszewski, founder of the Abhaseed Foundation Fund, to shed more light on the issue.

