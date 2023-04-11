Polish WWII memorial desecrated in Gardelegen, Germany

On Tuesday, Marcin Król confirmed in a tweet that crosses and Stars of David were damaged and torn out at the cemetery in Gardelegen.

Marcin Król/Twitter

Twenty-four graves in the Gardelegen cemetery, northern Germany, where Poles burned alive by the Germans in 1945 are buried, have been desecrated, the Gardelegen Memorial has reported.

The cemetery in Gardelegen is a resting place of 1,016 victims, mostly Poles, of a massacre perpetrated by the Germans on April 13, 1945. On the Isenschnibbe estate near the town, the troops herded prisoners evacuated from the Mittelbau-Dora and Hannover-Stocken concentration camps into a large barn. They set it on fire and threw grenades into it. Those trying to escape were shot.

“We expect the German police to quickly identify the perpetrators of the crime!” he wrote.

A ceremony was planned for Tuesday, April 11, to commemorate the victims of the Gardelegen massacre, with Król in attendance.