Homemade bombs found in Northern Ireland ahead of Biden’s visit

Police in Northern Ireland announced on Tuesday that they had successfully retrieved four suspected pipe bombs, as part of a public safety operation, from a cemetery located in close proximity to the city of Londonderry.

The discovery comes just hours before U.S. President Joe Biden is due to arrive in Belfast, 110 kilometers southeast of Londonderry.

On Monday, police said a number of masked people attacked a police vehicle with petrol bombs and other objects, at a parade opposing the Good Friday peace accord in Londonderry. The devices were found in an area linked to that parade, police said.

The police added that the operation in the cemetery is now complete and police officers have left the scene.

“The discovery of these devices was a further sinister and worrying development,” Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said in a statement.

He added that “colleagues from Terrorism Investigation Unit will now lead on this investigation.”

Threat level “severe”

Biden arrives in Belfast late on Tuesday at a delicate political time in Northern Ireland as he helps mark the 25-year anniversary of a peace deal that largely ended 30 years of bloodshed there.

In March, Britain’s MI5 intelligence agency increased the threat level in Northern Ireland from domestic terrorism to “severe” – meaning an attack is highly likely – though the move was not thought to be linked to the anniversary.

Pipe bombs are crude improvised explosive devices used in the past by militants in Northern Ireland and are often around the size of a hand grenade. They are made by tightly filling a section of pipe with explosives.