Pope wants light shed on 40-year-old missing Vatican girl mystery

One of Italy’s most enduring mysteries – the disappearance of a Vatican schoolgirl 40 years ago – entered a new chapter on Tuesday when her brother met with a Vatican investigator whom Pope Francis has given free rein to get to the bottom of the case wherever it may take him.

Over the past four decades tombs have been opened, bones have been exhumed from forgotten grave sites and conspiracy theories have abounded in attempts to determine just what became of Emanuela Orlandi.

Orlandi, a daughter of a Vatican usher whose family lived in the Vatican failed to return home on June 22, 1983, following a music lesson in Rome.

At the time of her disappearance, Orlandi was 15. She would be 55 this year.

The case, which has been the subject of on-and-off investigations in Italy and the Vatican, has drawn fresh worldwide attention following the release late last year of the Netflix series “Vatican Girl”.

In January, Vatican chief prosecutor Alessandro Diddi reopened a previous inconclusive Vatican investigation after he inherited files from his retired predecessor.

Emanuela’s older brother Pietro and the family lawyer, Laura Sgro, had met with Diddi in the Vatican on Tuesday afternoon.

In an interview for “Corriere della Sera” given ahead of the meeting, Diddi said Pope Francis wants “the truth to emerge without any reservations”. He said the pope had an “iron will” regarding the case.

Where is Emanuela Orlandi’s body?

Theories about Orlandi’s disappearance abound. In the 1980s, Italian media speculated she had been kidnapped in an attempt to secure freedom for Mehmet Ali Ağca, the Turk jailed in 1981 for trying to assassinate Pope John Paul II, though nothing came of this link and the suggestion faded.

Other reports linked her to the grave of Enrico De Pedis, a mobster buried in a Rome basilica. His tomb was opened in 2012 but nothing was found, and in the interview with “Corriere della Sera” Diddi had said the suspected link between the girl’s disappearance and the Rome crime clan had been “over-evaluated”.

In 2019, the Orlandi family received an anonymous letter saying Emanuela’s body might be hidden among the dead in the Teutonic Cemetery just inside of the Vatican walls where a statue of an angel holding a book reading “Requiescat in Pace”, Latin for “Rest in Peace”, stands.

Two tombs were opened and nothing was found, not even the bones of two 19th-century princesses supposed to be buried there. They apparently had been moved during restructuring work decades before Orlandi was born.

In 2018, bones found during groundwork at the Vatican embassy in Rome sparked a media frenzy suggesting they might belong to Orlandi or to Mirella Gregori, another teenager who disappeared the same year. DNA tests turned out negative.

Last month, Italy’s lower house approved the establishment of a parliamentary commission to investigate the disappearances of both girls.

Police have never excluded the possibility that Orlandi may have been abducted and possibly killed for reasons with no connection to the Vatican, or been a victim of human trafficking.