China continues with military drills around Taiwan causing ‘instability’

The Chinese navy continued with “actual combat training” drills around Taiwan on Tuesday, a day after Beijing announced the end of military training, and after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen criticized China for its “irresponsible” behavior, Chinese state media said.

China began the exercises on Saturday once Tsai returned to Taipei following a meeting in Los Angeles with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

China, which warned the U.S. not to allow Tsai to visit or meet McCarthy, claims Taiwan as its own and has never renounced the use of force in bringing the democratically governed island under Beijing’s control. Taiwan’s government strongly disputes China’s claims.

Drills continue

Although China said on Monday night that the drills had ended, state television reported that several warships had “continued to carry out actual combat training in the waters around Taiwan to test the organizational and command capabilities of commanders at all levels and the combat effectiveness of weapons and equipment.”

The warship Xuzhou was performing combat readiness patrol missions in the waters to Taiwan’s east, conducting air defense and anti-missile training, while in another unspecified area, the Xian conducted over-the-horizon missile training, the report said.

In turn, Taiwan’s defense ministry stated that it spotted nine Chinese ships and 26 aircraft, including J-16 and Su-30 fighters, carrying out combat readiness patrols around the island late Tuesday morning.

Taiwan’s air force, navy, and shore-based missile crews are closely monitoring and responding, it added.

Furthermore, the country’s defense ministry published a map showing that on Monday Chinese aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait’s median line, which normally serves as an unofficial barrier, to its north and center.

54 of the detected aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s southwest and southeast ADIZ. Currently, there are 8 vessels still operating in the waters surrounding Taiwan. We will continue to keep a close watch on the movements.

— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) April 11, 2023

China causing instability in the region

Taiwan’s government has repeatedly denounced the drills but said it would not escalate or provoke.

On her Facebook page shortly before midnight on Monday, Tsai said that as president, “I represent my county to the world,” and that her visits abroad, including stops in the United States, are not new and are what Taiwan’s people expect.

“However, China used this to launch military exercises, causing instability in Taiwan and the region. This is not a responsible attitude for a major country in the region,” she said.