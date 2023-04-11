Turkey’s Erdoğan launches re-election campaign with pledge to slash inflation

urkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan launched his re-election campaign on Tuesday with a pledge to slash inflation to single digits and boost economic growth, as he seeks to extend his two decades in power in a May 14 vote.

Erdoğan is facing his biggest political challenge since his AKP came to power in 2002, with polls showing support for him flagging in recent years after unorthodox economic policies hobbled the lira currency and sent inflation surging.

“We will continue to grow our economy through investment, employment, production, exports, and current surplus. We will bring inflation back down to single digits and definitely save our country from this problem,” Erdoğan said, addressing a crowd of supporters at a stadium in Ankara.

Erdoğan’s aggressive interest rate cuts sent inflation to a 24-year peak above 85 percent in October before it dipped to near 50 percent in March. The ensuing cost-of-living crisis has gripped Turkish households and squeezed earnings and savings.

“We will improve the investment further with a structure based on a free-market economy integrated with the world,” the ruling party’s manifesto said, aiming for annual growth of 5.5 percent in 2024-2028 and GDP of USD 1.5 trillion by the end of 2028.

In the presidential election next month, Erdoğan will be up against the main opposition alliance candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

In the latest survey from pollster Metropoll, 42.6 percent of respondents said they would vote for Kılıçdaroğlu and 41.1 percent for Erdoğan in the first round voting, with the other two presidential candidates receiving 7.2 percent support.