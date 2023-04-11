Most Poles believe Ukraine war is threat to their security – poll

CBOS also asked the respondents if Poland should accept Ukrainian refugees from areas affected by the war. Thirty-four percent of the surveyed said "definitely yes", 49 percent "rather yes", 4 percent "definitely not" and 7 percent indicated "rather not".

Andrzej Lange/PAP

More than three out of four Poles feel that the war in Ukraine threatens their security, a new survey has found.

According to the CBOS poll, 76 percent of the respondents said that the war endangered the country’s security (up 3 percentage points compared to February), while 17 percent felt the opposite.

Moreover, 28 percent believed the war would spread to other countries (down 1 pp), and 41 percent said it would not escalate (down 1 pp).

In the opinion of 56 percent of those surveyed, Ukraine should continue the fight and make no concessions to Russia (a decrease of 8 pps compared to the November 2022 survey).

At the same time, 30 percent believe war should end even if Ukraine has to give up part of its territory or part of its independence (increase by 6 pps against November 2022).

CBOS also asked the respondents if Poland should accept Ukrainian refugees from areas affected by the war. Thirty-four percent of the surveyed said “definitely yes”, 49 percent “rather yes”, 4 percent “definitely not” and 7 percent indicated “rather not”.

Those surveyed were also asked if the support that Poland was providing to the refugees was satisfactory. Sixty-seven percent (unchanged from February) said it was “adequate” but 26 percent said it was “far too much” (unchanged from February) and another 3 percent said it was “too little”.

According to the survey, 49 percent of Poles believe Ukraine should join European Union and 53 percent said the country should become a member of Nato “as soon as possible.”

The poll was carried out from March 6-16 on a random sample of 993 Poles.