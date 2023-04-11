Poland’s foreign direct investment up by 3.8 pct in 2022

In 2022, the FDI was bigger by PLN 4.5 billion (EUR 0.96 billion) compared to a year before, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) said in a preliminary report on Tuesday.

Szymon Łaszewski/PAP

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Poland went up by 3.8 percent in 2022 to PLN 118.7 billion (EUR 25.43 billion), the central bank has reported.

Reinvestment of profits, which reached PLN 64.7 billion (EUR 13.86 billion) and was up by PLN 10.9 billion (EUR 2.34 billion), or 16.8 percent, contributed most to the FDI growth and was followed by the inflow of equity at PLN 26.2 billion (EUR 5.62 billion), which grew by PLN 6.6 billion (EUR 1.41 billion) compared to 2021, the NBP said.

Debt securities transactions reached PLN 27.8 billion (EUR 5.96 billion) in 2022.

The biggest amounts of FDI came from Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands and France, most of which consisted of reinvested profits.