Israeli daily distorts history, accuses Poles of participation in Holocaust

In its latest highly misleading article, Israel-based Haaretz.com slammed the recent agreement between Poland and Israel assuming the resumption of Israeli youth delegations to Poland, calling it “a dream come true for Holocaust deniers” and also claiming that definitely more Poles helped Nazi Germany exterminate the Jews than helped Israelis survive the Holocaust.

The agreement, struck in March, was intended to help re-organize and optimize the rules for organizing Israeli educational visits to Poland, and furthermore guarantees the Polish side the possibility of organizing educational visits to Israel on the same terms.

Polish MFA responds

The Polish-Israeli agreement also includes a list of sites related to the Holocaust and those related to “other crimes of World War II”, from which delegations from Israel must select at least one to visit.

According to Haaretz, “two more of the list’s sites that the scholars find controversial are museums dedicated to the “Indomitable Soldiers,” some of which, as the website claims, “were ruthless murderers of Jews during and after the war.” The website cited the figure of Józef Kuraś, one of the Polish war-time heroes and leaders of the “Indomitable Soldiers.”

Łukasz Jasina, the spokesman for the Polish Foreign Ministry, responded swiftly, clarifying that sites dedicated to Kuraś were not part of the Polish-Israeli agreement, thus refuting another unfounded allegation.

Unreliable ‘authority’

One of the so-called “authorities” cited in the article, criticizing the deal, is Professor Jan Grabowski, a researcher propounding a thesis that Poles were responsible for the deaths of at least 200,000 Jews during WWII.

It is worth mentioning that back in 2021, Warsaw District Court ordered Grabowski to apologize to Filomena Leszczyńska, the niece of Edward Malinowski, the mayor of Malinowo village in WWII, for accusing him of handing over Jews to Germans and robbing a Jewish woman who was waiting for his help.

The researcher’s theses were formulated in the book “Night Without End” and contradict the source material, including the memories of the survivors, making Grabowski impossible to take seriously.

Haaretz distorts history

But it does not stop there. The website also cited alleged research claiming that Polish rescuers of Jews during WWII “were a drop in the bucket compared to the vastly more common phenomenon of Poles aiding the Germans.”

It is estimated that on Polish soil during the German occupation, between 30,000 and 300,000 Poles were involved in the work of helping the Jewish population.

Gunnar Paulsson, a Swedish-born Canadian historian, estimated the number of people helping Jews in Warsaw alone at 70-90,000, compared to only 3,000-4,000 German informers. He surmised that the number of rescuers in the city was approximately a quarter of the total, giving a national figure of 280,000 to 360,000.

Poles make up the largest number (6,992 as of 2019) among recipients of Israel’s highest civilian decoration bestowed on non-Jews, the Righteous Among the Nations medal, awarded by the Yad Vashem Institute.

This was not the first time when Haaretz distorted history and adopted strongly anti-Polish narration. Back in 2007, the daily published a comic book on the Holocaust in which Poles were portrayed as anti-Semites and Germans created as positive figures.

In 2017, Haaretz published an article accusing the Auschwitz Museum of promoting Polish nationalism, which was supposed to lead to “the disastrous influence of national politics on historical memory.” The author, Maya Vinokour, believed that the tours in the museum glorified Poland and its role in helping Jews too much.

Two years later, it published a scandalous video in which the website’s journalist Bradley Burston accused the Poles of “hunting and murdering Jews.”