F-22 Raptors return to Poland

Roman Zawistowski/PAP

US Air Force F-22 Raptor fighters have again arrived in Poland, Poland’s Defence Ministry reported on Tuesday.

“The US Air Force’s F-22 Raptor fighters have landed in Poland,” Minister Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter.

“One of the most state-of-the-art planes will cooperate with Polish pilots and will continue providing support on the Nato eastern flank,” Blaszczak said.

According to the US European Command and US Africa Command (USAFE-AFAFRICA), the planes which were moved to Powidz, western Poland, as part of a rotation mission, belong to the 94th Fighter Squadron from the Langley-Eustis base in Virginia, USA.

The F-22 fighter planes were stationed in Poland until last October as part of a Nato mission designed to increase protection against air threats on the alliance’s eastern flank and in the Baltic Sea and Black Sea regions.