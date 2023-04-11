Russia inflicting ‘gross violations of religious freedoms’: ISW

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) published a report on Sunday assessing Russia’s religious repressions in occupied Ukraine since the start of its full-scale invasion of the country on February 24, 2022.

The ISW noted that Russia has weaponized religion “in an effort to discredit Ukraine in the international arena and is using information operations about religion to advance military objectives despite itself committing gross violations of religious freedom in occupied Ukraine.”

“Russia may use the upcoming Orthodox Easter holiday on April 16 in an effort to delay Ukrainian counter offensives by calling for a ceasefire out of respect for the Orthodox religion despite the fact that Russia has shown no such respect for religion in areas its forces occupy”, the ISW stated.

According to the Institute’s analysis “Russian occupation authorities are likely conducting a campaign of systematic religious persecution in occupied Ukraine.”

Since the beginning of the invasion there have been at least 76 reported acts of religious persecution in Ukraine. ”Russian authorities have closed, nationalized, or forcefully converted at least 26 places of worship to the Kremlin-controlled Russian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, killed or seized at least 29 clergy or religious leaders, and looted, desecrated, or deliberately destroyed at least 13 places of worship in occupied Ukraine.”

Exportation of state policy

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ratification of the ‘Yarovaya Law’ in 2016 requiring all religious organizations and churches in Russia to be registered with the Russian government has been perceived by many as a systematic attempt to repress religious liberty in Russia, as the law prohibits a broad variety of religious practices.

The ISW asserts that Russia has been exporting this same state policy of systematic religious persecution to Russian-occupied Ukraine. The Kremlin annexed Russian-controlled portions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhia oblasts on September 30, 2022, recognizing them as Russian federal subjects.

“Russian authorities enforce Russian federal laws – including the Yarovaya and other ‘anti-extremist’ laws – in Russian-occupied Ukraine. Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office declared four evangelical Christian groups from Latvia and Ukraine ‘undesirable’ organizations in 2021, effectively banning them in Russia. Russian authorities in occupied Melitopol raided a Ukrainian evangelical pastor’s home in August 2022 and accused the pastor of being associated with the same undesirable organizations that Russian authorities banned in Russia 2021,” the ISW report said.

According to the ISW, “Russia’s systematic religious persecution supports a larger Russian campaign of cultural genocide against Ukraine.”

This campaign includes the mass deportations of Ukrainian children and depopulating Ukrainian territory in “what likely amounts to a deliberate ethnic cleansing campaign.” The ISW reached the conclusion that this ethnic cleansing campaign is part of a broader campaign undertaken by the Kremlin, which entails cultural genocide, as attempts to erase any notion of a unique Ukrainian cultural identity.