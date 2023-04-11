Ukraine changes counter-offensive plans following Pentagon leaks

Ukraine has been forced to change its plan of action for its upcoming spring counter-offensive due to the leak of confidential U.S. intelligence files.

An official close to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, revealed to CNN on Monday that Kyiv has had to alter some of its plans following the online leak of dozens of classified Pentagon documents.

The Ukrainian ministry of defence published a video at the weekend showing soldiers receiving Western arms and training, it states: “What it takes most armies months to learn, our army has mastered in weeks,” and was headed: “Spring Is Coming”.

Head of the mercenary Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prighozin warned Russia to not underestimate the counter-offensive, declaring that Kyiv was waiting only for the mud to dry before sending in between 200,000 and 400,000 men. His assertion has not been verified.

The leaked documents also included approximations of Russian and Ukrainian losses on the battlefield, details of surveillance operations of Zelenskyy’s administration, various international allies and the Wagner Group.

The reports revealed that Ukraine was especially concerned by a shortage of air defence munitions that could potentially leave the country without sufficient defence against Russian missiles in the upcoming weeks.

File states counteroffensive could fall ‘well short’

The planned Ukrainian spring time counteroffensive could fall “well short” of its aims due to difficulties massing troops, ammunition and equipment, according to one of dozens of US intelligence reports leaked online.

The confidential file from early February, originally reported by the Washington Post, suggested that the operation would lead to “modest territorial gains” and “force regeneration and sustainment shortfalls”.

The report showed the strategy from Kyiv is focused on gaining contested areas in the east of the country, whilst also pushing south in an effort to sever the land bridge between Russia and Crimea.

The leaked file states that the “enduring Ukrainian deficiencies in training and munitions supplies probably will strain progress and exacerbate casualties during the offensive”.

The Defense Department has so far not responded to requests to comment on the contents of the document.