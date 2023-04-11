Poland’s retail sales fall by 0.7 pct in February – Eurostat

Polish retail sales went down by 0.7 percent year on year in February 2023 after a 2.5-percent increase year on year in January, Eurostat, the EU’s statistics agency, reported on Tuesday.

Month on month, retail sales went down by 2.0 percent, the agency also said.

Retail sales in the eurozone fell by 3.0 percent year on year in February after a 1.8-percent decrease a month before.

In monthly terms, the eurozone’s retail sales fell by 0.8 percent following a 0.8-percent increase in the previous month.

Eurostat annual growth figures are work-day adjusted, while the monthly growth figures are also seasonally adjusted.

Eurostat data also include small companies which employ fewer than ten people – in this case, small family shops – but exclude auto sales.