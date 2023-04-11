Former Russian officer forms battalion to support Ukraine: report

Former Russian military intelligence officer Vladislav Ammosov is forming the Siberian Battalion, which will fight on the side of Ukraine, Radio Svoboda reported on Monday, adding that the military officer has successfully passed vetting with Ukraine’s armed forces and special services.



Western Europe’s ignorance caused this war: Georgian Legion member

see more

Ammosov began serving in the Russian military in the mid-1990s. After a period of study at Moscow’s military academies, he took part in the Second Chechen War. As he admitted, he suffered a shock there, as he came to confront his idealistic ideas about the army with the reality on the front lines.

“I was always taught that officers are the best people in the country. And there [in Chechnya] we were ‘bringing them back to life’ from a state of alcoholic intoxication. Among them, there are some who… traded weapons and simply betrayed us, sending us to the slaughter,” recalled the former Russian military officer.

“The war in Chechnya sobered me up. I was influenced by propaganda and thought that there really were bandits there, but I saw ordinary people. I saw what they were fighting for. [From their point of view] it was a war of national liberation,” said Ammosov, who is currently in Kyiv.

According to the former officer, the state of the Russian army, especially the command corps, has not changed since the fighting in Chechnya in the 1990s and the first decade of the 21st century.

“Russia spares no one, especially its own people… I finally realized that we are slaves to the system created by Putin and his clique. I had no choice but to free myself from it,” Ammosov explained.

Soldiers from Yakutia, Buryatia, Tuva and other Siberian administrative units of Russia inhabited by ethnic minorities make up a large part of the aggressor’s army fighting in Ukraine.

According to some analysts, such a situation is due to the Kremlin’s and the Russian command’s efforts to “spare” ethnic Russians as much as possible from being drafted into the army for fear of a possible rise in social discontent in the European part of the country.