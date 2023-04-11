Pentagon documents leak one of the worst of 21st century: expert

U.S. national security agencies are reviewing how they share their most sensitive secrets inside the U.S. government, and dealing with the diplomatic fallout from the release of dozens of confidential documents, U.S. officials tell Reuters.



Investigators are also working to determine what person or group might have had the ability and motivation to release the intelligence reports, said one of the officials. The leaks could be the most damaging release of U.S. government information since the 2013 publication of thousands of documents on WikiLeaks.

“This is number five in [a] series of major, highly damaging, highly embarrassing intelligence leaks,” said Thomas Rid, professor of strategic studies and Johns Hopkins University in Washington, D.C. “So I think, safe to say, this is one of the most damaging intelligence leaks this century so far.”

The classified documents that appeared online – with unverified details ranging from Ukraine’s air defenses to Israel’s Mossad spy agency – have U.S. officials scrambling to identify the leak’s source. Officials say the breadth of topics addressed in the documents, which touch on the war in Ukraine, China, the Middle East and Africa, suggest they may have been leaked by an American rather than an ally.

“The finished intelligence reports in some cases are highly specific,” Rid said, “referring to specific conversations that individuals had or a specific thing that the Russian Ministry of Defense was planning to do in Ukraine or with their own assets in the country. So they will try to narrow down how the information got out. And the more specific the reports, the more likely it is they will succeed. And that is what’s so damaging.”

⚡️CNN: Ukraine alters military plans after Pentagon document leak.

Ukraine has changed some of its military plans following a leak of dozens of Pentagon documents, a source close to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told CNN.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 10, 2023

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby stated in Monday’s White House press briefing: “The leaks do not contain exact battle plans, but they present the first known breach of U.S. intelligence since the start of the Ukraine invasion. The documents were leaked on Twitter and Telegram. Administration officials are not sure how they ended up online.”

U.S. officials said the investigation is in its early stages and those running it have not ruled out the possibility that pro-Russian elements were behind the leak, which is seen as one of the most serious security breaches since National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden’s disclosure of U.S. surveillance programs in 2013.