COVID-19: U.S. national emergency ends after Biden signs bill

U.S. president Joe Biden signed a resolution Monday to officially bring a close to the coronavirus national emergency which was initially instated in March 2020.



The move has caused a stir amongst Democrats, as Biden had declared in January that he would extend the health emergency until May 11. Republicans passed the measure ending the national emergency under the Congressional Review Act. This enabled Congress to overturn rules by federal agencies with a majority vote.

Ending the national emergency will end the use of some waivers for federal health programs meant to help health care providers during the height of the pandemic.

As the pandemic emergencies end, millions are set to lose their Medicaid coverage (a health program funded jointly by states and the federal government). Five states started removing people from the expanded Medicaid rolls on April 1. Nearly all other states will begin to remove people between May and July.

The White House declared in March that the fight against the virus was moving into a new and less-disruptive chapter. According to the Washington Post several members of the White House Covid response team are expected to leave the administration.

The law signed by the president on Monday, however, did not affect the public health emergency, which is still set to expire in May.