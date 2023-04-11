Polish PM, U.S. Vice President to discuss security, Ukraine

The upcoming meeting between Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will focus on European security, the war in Ukraine, as well as global and regional issues, polskieradio24.pl reported.



Harris will receive Morawiecki in the Ceremonial Hall of her office, located right next to the White House. The meeting is set to begin at 8:30 pm CEST.

“The vice president will thank Poland for its continued leadership in supporting the Ukrainian people, imposing sanctions on Russia and defending the principles and norms of international law, a senior White House official told the radio.

In addition to European and global security issues, the official cited energy security, including a program to build civilian nuclear infrastructure, as one of the topics of the meeting. Last year, Poland selected the U.S. company Westinghouse as a partner to build three nuclear reactors.

“The vice president welcomed Poland’s decision and looks forward to further cooperation on energy security and the climate crisis,” the official stressed, adding that security and defense cooperation will also be an important topic of Morawiecki’s talks with Harris.

The Polish prime minister’s plan to visit the U.S. also includes a visit to defense facilities producing F-35 fighter jets and Abrams tanks.