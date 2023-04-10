Polish Ambassador to U.N. call on Russia to return Smolensk air crash wreckage

The Permanent Representative of the Republic of Poland to the U.N., Krzysztof Szczerski, called on Russia at the Security Council forum to return the wreckage of the presidential plane that crashed near Smolensk on April 10, 2010.

President commemorates Smolensk tragedy victims, 13 years on

On Monday morning, on the 13th anniversary of the Smolensk crash, President Andrzej Duda paid tribute to the presidential couple resting in the…

see more

“The investigation of this heartbreaking tragedy that claimed the lives of 96 people cannot be completed to this day, because Russia stubbornly refuses to Polish investigators the key evidence in the case, i.e. the remains of the plane and flight recorders (…) Someone might ask: what is the secret behind this catastrophe that does not allow Russia to release this key evidence?” said Szczerski during a Security Council debate convened by Russia on “violations of agreements regulating the export of arms and military equipment”.

Niedługo moje ważne wystąpienie podczas obrad Rady Bezpieczeństwa ONZhttps://t.co/hWNzKEP26B

— Krzysztof Szczerski (@KSzczerski) April 10, 2023

The ambassador stated that Poland supports the fight against the illegal transfer of arms to terrorist organizations and private military groups, but will support Ukraine against Russian aggression to defend the sovereignty of the region’s countries, as President Lech Kaczyński did.

“President Kaczyński’s mission to defend the sovereignty of the countries in our region lasted until the last day of his presidency. It was brutally interrupted by a plane crash exactly 13 years ago,” Szczerski said. He also called on Russia to return key evidence in the case and to fully cooperate with the Polish investigation to “explain all the circumstances of the catastrophe so characteristic of the tragic history of our region.”