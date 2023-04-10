Avalanche in Mont-Blanc kills six

The death toll from an avalanche that descended on a glacier in the Mont-Blanc massif in the French Alps on Sunday has risen to six, French authorities said on Monday. Two of the dead are mountain guides.



“We have just found the sixth victim,” regional prosecutor Karline Bouisset said.





“It is probably the companion of a 39-year-old dead woman found late in the day on Sunday, a man born in 1981,” she explained.

An avalanche that killed at least four people was caught on camera and shared on Twitter. The avalanche occurred on the Armancette glacier in the French Alps, near the village and ski resort of Les Contamines-Montjoie https://t.co/n4HR9KbnUV pic.twitter.com/SqVxtmg4Gg

The avalanche was caused by heavy snowfall on Sunday morning on the Armancette Glacier, on the slopes of Contamines-Montjoie. According to the prefecture of Haute-Savoie, the avalanche descended over a distance of 1,600 m and was 500 m wide.





Three groups of skiers were surprised by the piles of snow, each of which was under the care of one or two mountain guides.