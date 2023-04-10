Let’s-a go: Super Mario Bros Movie breaks box office records

The recently released Super Mario Bros Movie has broken box office records, notching up the most financially successful global opening ever for an animated film.

The sequel film to the immensely popular Nintendo computer game raked in USD 377 mln globally over its opening five days.

The figure surpasses Frozen 2, which made USD 358 mln in 2019.

The film features the voice of Chris Pratt who has the lead role as Mario, well known actor Jack Black lends his voice to the villain Bowser.

In what is becoming an increasingly common phenomenon, the public and critics held vastly differing opinions about the film. Critics broadly panned the movie, giving it a score of 56 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

By contrast the public heaped praise on the film, with a 96 percent audience score. The results led Elon Musk to tweet: “the critics are so disconnected from reality!”

The film also achieved other records, such as the best-ever opening for a movie based on a video game and the number one opening of 2023 thus far, the Hollywood Reporter’s Pamela McClintock stated.

The pandemic had initially appeared to have severely hampered the cinema’s lure, with global box office figures for 2022 down 35 percent on pre-Covid levels.