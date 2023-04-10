Estonia announces largest exercises of reserve in country’s history

In the fall of 2023, we will organize the largest exercise of reserve soldiers in the history of Estonia, as over 10,000 individuals are expected to be called, the Estonian Ministry of Defense announced on Monday.



“The maneuvers will strengthen the capabilities of the Estonian territorial defense forces,” the Estonian Ministry of Defense wrote on Twitter.

This autumn, Estonia will conduct a military exercise with its largest ever reserve troop participation to enhance its territorial defence. The Estonian Defence Forces will send out invitations to more than 10,000 reservists.

Reservists are the main component of the Estonian defense forces.





“For a country with few human and economic resources, the only possible form of national defense is a military reserve based on the will of citizens to defend themselves. In peacetime, reservists lead a normal life, and the state is only involved in training them and supplying them with equipment and weapons. During war, reservists are mobilized to military units,” the Estonian ministry explained in a statement.

In the fog of war, fallacies travel fast. Has Russia's threat become a shadow of what it used to be? At the same time, lessons are waiting to be learned. What is on NATO's to-do list?

The Constitution of the Republic of Estonia provides for compulsory military service in the Armed Forces of all physically and mentally sound male citizens. The period of conscript service is 8 or 11 months, depending on the education and position that the Armed Forces provide to the conscript.





Reservist exercises are organized in Estonia every five years.