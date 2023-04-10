Five killed and six wounded in Louisville, Kentucky shooting

A person shot multiple people on Monday in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, near the Slugger Field baseball stadium, the city’s police department said on Twitter.

The department said there were multiple casualties and warned people to stay away from the area, although the shooter is now dead, it is unclear what led to his death.

BBC reported that five people have been killed and six wounded and taken to hospital.

🚨BREAKING: Police confirm ‘multiple casualties’ following active shooter situation in downtown Louisville, Kentucky!

pic.twitter.com/ktXbbaBRZj

— Skyleigh Heinen (@Sky_Lee_1) April 10, 2023

Police activity was seen near a bank in the downtown area of the city of 625,000 people.

“I was at the stoplight, and the first thing that I saw — there was a guy across the street at the intersection and he was lying down at the entrance to a hotel,” an eyewitness told WDRB, a local Fox affiliate.

BREAKING: Five people were killed and six wounded, including a police officer, in a shooting at a downtown Louisville bank. The shooter is dead. pic.twitter.com/owKJ7dtw0X

— Paul Miles (@PaulMiles840) April 10, 2023

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he was headed to the city in response to the shooting.