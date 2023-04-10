‘Daily Telegraph’: components of new British frigates manufactured in Poland

Although the government in London has promised that the construction of a new generation of frigates for the Royal Navy will contribute to the revival of British shipbuilding, their components are manufactured in Poland, the Daily Telegraph reported on Monday.



As the newspaper reported, Polish shipyards are producing hull blocks for the newly built Type 31 frigates, later assembled at the Rosyth shipyard north of Edinburgh. It is not clear how much of the work takes place in Poland.

Sources at Babcock International, which won the tender for the construction of the Type 31 frigates, emphasize that only a “very small” part of the work is being carried out in Poland, considering their value, and the purpose of these activities is to help Warsaw prepare for the construction of similar ships on its own. Nevertheless, the Daily Telegraph noted that much of a warship’s value is in its weapon systems, radars and other sensors, as well as its propulsion and control devices. This means that the amount of work involved can be significant, even if its value is not large.





According to the daily, such a decision raises questions about the government’s plans to revive the British shipbuilding industry, to which the construction of type 31 and larger frigates, as well as the much more expensive type 26 frigates, was to contribute. The construction of five Type 31 frigates was described by then-Defense Minister Michael Fallon as a “huge opportunity” for British shipyards.





The “Daily Telegraph” highlighted that last year, the Spanish shipyard Navantia won a tender to build support ships for the Royal Navy aircraft carrier, and a large part of the related work will be carried out in Spain. The government in London, however, is pushing for at least half of the work to take place in the UK.





It was also noted that in 2022 Babcock defeated the German company ThyssenKrupp in a tender to construct three Miecznik frigates for the Polish Navy. They will be a twin version of the British type 31 frigates but built according to Babcock’s design in Polish shipyards.