Georgia’s opposition party puts on pro-European march in Tbilisi

Hundreds of people marched on Sunday in the centre of Georgian capital Tbilisi in support of ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili and the country’s pro-European course.

The protest was organised by the opposition party ‘United national movement’ founded by Saakashvili in 2001. Giorgi Margvelashvili, who was Georgian president from 2014 to 2018, also attended the rally.

Protesters accused the current Georgian government of being controlled by Moscow and demanded the release of Saakashvili, who is serving a six-year sentence for abuse of power, but his supporters say that his conviction was politically motivated.

According to Georgian police, the rally was peaceful.

On Sunday, protestors stood outside the parliament building in capital Tbilisi, waving Georgian, Ukrainian and European Union flags and holding a huge banner with the words: “For a European future” written on it.

Public opinion in Georgia is mostly pro-EU, and the government says it is still committed to the country’s bid to join the bloc. However, opponents say its actions are harming the country’s chances of gaining membership.