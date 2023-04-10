PM Morawiecki to begin his three-day visit to U.S. on Tuesday

Talks at the White House, a meeting with representatives of the leading companies of the American defense industry, and participation in a debate at the headquarters of the International Monetary Fund are on the agenda of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s visit to the U.S., which will start on Tuesday and last until Thursday.



Government spokesman Piotr Müller, announcing the visit on Monday, indicated that the main topics would be Polish-American economic cooperation and Poland’s security issues. As he noted, the issues of cooperation in the energy sector will also be discussed.

Premier @MorawieckiM rozpocznie we wtorek wizytę w USA 🇺🇲

Czekają nas ważne rozmowy dotyczące polsko-amerykańskiej współpracy gospodarczej, bezpieczeństwa oraz inwestycji w obszarze energetyki.

Premier spotka się w @WhiteHouse z wiceprezydent USA @VP 🇺🇲 K. Harris. Będzie…

During a briefing before leaving the country, Müller recalled the recent visit of the U.S. President Joe Biden to Poland. “President Biden met with President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. This is a continuation of the talks that have taken place recently,” said Müller.





As the government spokesperson said, during the visit, the head of the government will meet with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. The talks will focus on the issues of the economy, defense and energy sectors.





“Let us remember that a very important investment is underway in Poland, i.e. the construction of the first nuclear power plant. This is a power plant that will be built in cooperation with the American company Westinghouse,” said the government spokesman.





He went on to say that Prime Minister Morawiecki will also meet with representatives of American defense companies. “Including those companies that produce Abrams tanks and F-35 fighters for us”.





“The next meetings concern economic matters and the financial sector. The prime minister will attend a meeting at the IMF headquarters. There, a large session on geopolitical and economic issues, and macroeconomic shocks that affect the whole world,” said the government spokesman.





The prime minister is also scheduled to attend a meeting at the Atlantic Council headquarters.