China concludes three-day military drills around Taiwan

China ended three days of military drills around Taiwan on Monday saying they had tested integrated military capabilities under actual combat conditions, having practised precision strikes and blockading the island that Beijing views as its own.



Beijing announced the drills on Saturday, after Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen returned to Taipei following a meeting in Los Angeles with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

China has never renounced the use of force to bring the democratically-governed island under Beijing’s control. Taiwan’s government strongly disputes China’s claims and has denounced the drills.

The Chinese military said it had “successfully completed” the exercises and “comprehensively tested” the capabilities of multiple units under actual combat conditions.

“The troops in the theatre are ready to fight all the time and can fight at any time, resolutely crushing any form of Taiwan independence separatism and foreign interference,” the Eastern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army said in a statement.

Chinese state television said earlier on Monday that aircraft, including nuclear-capable H-6 bombers armed with live missiles, and warships staged drills to “form a multi-directional island-encompassing blockade situation”.

The Eastern Theatre Command said the Shandong aircraft carrier had also taken part in combat patrols, and it showed fighters taking off from its deck.

Taiwan has been tracking Shandong since last week in the Pacific Ocean.

Taiwan’s defence ministry published a map on Monday of the previous 24 hours of Chinese air force activities, showing four carrier-based Chinese J-15 fighters operating over the Pacific Ocean to Taiwan’s east.

The ministry said that as of mid-morning on Monday, it had spotted 59 military aircraft and 11 ships around Taiwan, and that the Shandong carrier group was conducting drills in the Western Pacific.

‘Lock on the target’

China’s military simulated precision strikes against Taiwan in the second day of drills around the island on Sunday.

The Eastern Theatre Command on Monday released a short video on its WeChat account showing an H-6 bomber flying in what it said was the skies north of Taiwan.

“The missiles are in good condition,” an unidentified voice says, as the video shows images from the cockpit.

“Start the fire control radar, lock on the target,” another voice says, showing images of a missile under the aircraft’s wing.

It then shows a pilot readying the fire control button for what it describes as a simulated attack, and then pressing the button, though it did not show any missiles being fired.

Taiwan’s military has repeatedly said it will respond calmly to China’s drills and not provoke conflict.

Life in Taiwan, however, has continued normally with no signs of panic or disruption, and civilian flights operating as usual.