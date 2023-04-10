President commemorates Smolensk tragedy victims, 13 years on

On Monday morning, on the 13th anniversary of the Smolensk crash, President Andrzej Duda paid tribute to the presidential couple resting in the crypt of the Wawel Cathedral in Kraków: Lech Kaczyński and his wife Maria, and to all the 96 victims of the Tu-154M plane crash.



“13 years have passed since April 10. It is already our custom that we always meet here in the morning in the Wawel Cathedral (…) to pray, to pay homage, to remember both the president, Mr. Lech Kaczyński, as well as all those who died at Smolensk then, our friends – as we always repeat – people devoted to the Republic of Poland, devoted to the cause of Poland, who went there than to pay tribute to our officers murdered by the Soviets in Katyn,” said President Andrzej Duda after the ceremony.

As he said, “These were people of great merit for Poland, who did a lot for it, and to this day it remains a great regret that they could not continue their work, they could not continue to work for Poland.”

“We are doing our best to continue these matters – I hope – as they imagined,” said Andrzej Duda.





During the private ceremony, the President was accompanied by the Deputy Head of the Chancellery of the President of the Republic of Poland, Piotr Ćwik, and the Secretary of State in the KPRP, Wojciech Kolarski. Mass was celebrated in the cathedral. Then the president laid a wreath in front of the tomb of the presidential couple.

After the ceremony in the Wawel Cathedral, Andrzej Duda went to the following cemeteries in Krakow: Rakowicki, Salwatorski, and Bielany, where he lays flowers and prays at the graves of the victims of the Smolensk crash every year.





Those buried in the Rakowicki cemetery are the President of the Institute of National Remembrance Janusz Kurtyka, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrzej Kremer, President of the Federation of Katyń Families Andrzej Sariusz-Skąpski, general, commander of the Special Forces Włodzimierz Potasiński and MP of the PSL Wiesław Woda.





On April 10, 2010, at 8:41 a.m., President Lech Kaczyński, his wife, and dozens of senior government officials and military commanders were killed in an air disaster near Smolensk, Russia. The delegation was on its way to nearby Katyn to attend events marking the 70th anniversary of the 1940 Katyn Massacre, in which close to 22,000 Polish POWs, mainly army officers, policemen, and administration staff, were murdered at the hands of the Soviets.