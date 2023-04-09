Finland demands disbanding Russian consulate in Åland

The Russian consulate in Åland, which has been operating since World War II, poses a “threat to Finland’s security”, according to citizens who, after the country’s official admission to NATO, petitioned for the closure of the post.



The reason for maintaining a Russian consulate is a relic of the past because agreements were once concluded with the USSR, commented the former head of military intelligence, General Pekka Toveri, who also won a parliamentary seat in the last parliamentary elections from the list of the victorious National Coalition (KOK).

The issue of the Åland Islands, a neutral and autonomous archipelago formally belonging to Finland, is widely commented on in the Easter editions of most major newspapers.

The islands are a key area for Finland. Abandoning their demilitarization would “facilitate defense planning,” stressed Pekka Toveri in an interview with Iltalehti. Even 90 percent of Finnish trade with Western countries runs through sea routes in the vicinity of the Islands. Communication cables or other elements of critical infrastructure are also laid there, the former military man pointed out.

In turn, Matti Vanhanen, former Prime Minister of Finland, reminded that the consulate in Mariehamn – the capital of the Aland Islands – is a “big symbol” for Russia. However, regarding the future of the islands, one should “listen to the position of local residents” – he admitted in an interview with “Kauppalehti”.

The only representative of the Åland Islands in the Finnish parliament, Mats Lofstrom, sees no reason to change the international status of the islands, despite NATO membership. He points out that the initiative in this matter should not come from the Finnish side.

“It would be a victory for Russia – as a violation of international agreements that we would consider unnecessary,” believes the deputy, quoted by “IL”.