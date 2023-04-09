Police must force parents to evacuate children: Avdiivka

The police are looking for children hidden by their parents before the evacuation in Avdiivka, located on the front line in the Donetsk region. The city is under constant fire from the Russian army.



The police know of four children who still remain in the city despite the hazardous conditions.





“In Avdiivka, the search for children still in the city continues. According to police information, four children are hidden by parents who do not agree to evacuation,” the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs announced.





Two children have already been found and officers are trying to convince their parents to be evacuated.