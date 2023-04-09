Polish foundation trained 60 percent of firefighters in Kenya

Firefighters in Kenya are supported by the Polish Center for International Aid Foundation. Thanks to the foundation’s help, already 60 percent of Kenyan firefighters have been trained in a special center.



The number of fire departments in Kenya has increased from 26 to 71 and the number of firefighters from 450 to over 1,500. Currently, 41 out of 47 counties in Kenya have at least one fire department, PCPM reported.

Jesteśmy w Ruiru w #Kenia. Tutejsi strażacy uczą mieszkańców jak zachować się podczas pożaru. Dzięki temu ocalało już wiele osób, a prowizoryczne domy płoną błyskawicznie. Polscy instruktorzy z #PCPM szkolą kenijskich strażaków dzięki wsparciu @polskapomoc. pic.twitter.com/dNBgJfDRjq

— Fundacja PCPM (@FundacjaPCPM) March 23, 2023

In Makueni County, the foundation also built a fire station in Makindu town from scratch and expanded the one in the town of Wote. It is worth noting that previously there was not a single fire department in the entire county. The fire station in Makindu is particularly important as the city is located on the main transit route in Kenya connecting the two largest cities: Nairobi and Mombasa. This is a place where frequent accidents involving tankers carrying flammable materials occur.





“Until now, every accident involving a tanker truck generated a huge risk of a subsequent explosion, when random people gathered around the accident site, who either helped incompetently or stole petrol. One spark could cause an explosion and death of many people gathered around the accident site,” said the head of PCPM, Wojciech Wilk.

Muranga w #Kenia. Strażacy gaszą pożar konstruowanego budynku i ewakuują dwóch pracowników za pomocą technik linowych. To tylko symulacja akcji, ale prawdziwych, tutejsi ratownicy mają na koncie dziesiątki. Wyszkolili ich polscy instruktorzy dzięki wsparciu @polskapomoc. #PCPM pic.twitter.com/wknG3s5C9x

— Fundacja PCPM (@FundacjaPCPM) March 26, 2023

“Thanks to the help of people from Poland, the first two units were created in our county, and now we want to create four more. A total of 18 firefighters currently work at the Wote and Makindu fire stations – 12 permanent and 6 volunteer firemen, and we also have two large fire engines, one for each fire station,” added Makueni County Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jr.





He noted that most of the fires are still fought by the residents themselves. When a forest or a bush is on fire, all residents go into action.





“Firefighters’ travel time is sometimes too long to wait for a professional firefighting team,” he added.





Renovation and construction of fire stations are carried out with the use of grants from the Polish Embassy in Nairobi from PCPM funds. The annual budget for activities in Kenya is approx. PLN 1.5 million. Since 2014, PCPM has implemented projects worth approximately PLN 14 million in Kenya. These funds come from the “Polish Aid” program coordinated by the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.