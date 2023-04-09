Christians in China face increasing persecution: expert

China is becoming like North Korea when it comes to the treatment of Christians, and the true scale of discrimination and persecution is difficult to determine due to increasingly tight control of information, lawyer and human rights activist Dr. Ewelina U. Ochab said in an interview with the Polish Press Agency (PAP).



In recent years, the media around the world have widely covered the systematic violation of human rights in the Xinjiang region in the west of the PRC, where, according to experts, up to a million Uyghurs and representatives of other Muslim minorities were imprisoned in extralegal “re-education camps”. Beijing denies it.





However, Dr. Ochab noted that in China, not only Muslims, but all religions and religious groups face challenges – from discrimination to persecution recognized under international law.





“This issue requires greater attention and comprehensive responses,” added the co-founder of the Genocide Response Coalition (CGR).





Under the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Xi Jinping, the authorities are tightening control over religious groups as part of the campaign of “sinicization of religion”, i.e. giving them “Chinese characteristics”. Chinese officials accused the West of using Christianity for subversion.





The media described authorities’ actions against Christians in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, a city formerly known as “Chinese Jerusalem” due to its large number of temples. At least 1,200 crosses have been removed in Zhejiang since 2013. The Sanjiang Church in Wenzhou is reported to have been demolished.





The press also reported that Christians living in poor regions were being forced to remove crosses and images of Jesus from the walls and replace them with portraits of Xi or Chairman Mao Zedong. In 2017, the South China Morning Post reported on such activities in southern China’s Jiangxi province.





According to the annual report published in January by the international Christian non-profit organization Open Doors, 360 million Christians are persecuted and discriminated against in the world, i.e. every seventh believer of this religion. Acts of persecution and discrimination are recorded in 50 countries, with the most significant taking place in North Korea.





Christians also suffer in Somalia, Yemen, Eritrea, Libya, Nigeria, Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan. In this year’s ranking, China was ranked 16th, and the number of Christians in Xi Jinping’s country was estimated at 96.7 million.