Weird and wonderful: Easter traditions from around the world

Christians from all over the world have maintained their own Easter customs and traditions that to some non-locals could appear peculiar at first glance.

Residents of the island of Corfu mark Holy Saturday with a strange old custom referred to as the ‘botides’ – where large clay jugs filled with water are thrown from the balconies of homes in the center of town, smashing into pieces onto the streets below as thousands gather around to watch.

Locals in the city of Texistepeque in El Salvador kick off the Easter week with an annual festival which sees residents dressing up as demons known as ‘talcigüines’ and playfully whipping bystanders.

The demons and a man dressed as Jesus act out scenes which are meant to represent the temptation of Christ as told in the gospels.

For 130 years, the people of Masatepe, Nicaragua have observed Good Friday by dressing up in colorful masks and costumes and dragging chained “Judases” through the streets of their town in western Nicaragua.