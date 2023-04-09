Last surviving Nuremberg prosecutor dies at 103

Benjamin Ferencz, the last surviving prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials that brought Nazi German war criminals to justice after World War Two and a longtime apostle of international criminal law, died on Friday at age 103, NBC News reported.



Ferencz, a Harvard-educated lawyer, assisted convictions of numerous German officers who led death squads during the war.





He was just 27 years old when he served as a prosecutor in 1947 at Nuremberg, where Nazi German defendants including Hermann Göring faced trials for crimes against humanity including the Holocaust and other acts of murder.





Ferencz then advocated for the creation of an international criminal court, a goal that materialized in the international tribunal in The Hague, Netherlands.





“Today the world lost a leader in the quest for justice for victims of genocide and related crimes. We mourn the death of Ben Ferencz—the last Nuremberg war crimes prosecutor. At age 27, with no prior trial experience, he secured guilty verdicts against 22 Nazis,” the U.S. Holocaust Museum said in a Tweet.

Today the world lost a leader in the quest for justice for victims of genocide and related crimes. We mourn the death of Ben Ferencz—the last Nuremberg war crimes prosecutor. At age 27, with no prior trial experience, he secured guilty verdicts against 22 Nazis.

— US Holocaust Museum (@HolocaustMuseum) April 8, 2023

At Nuremberg, Ferencz became a chief prosecutor for the United States in the trial of 22 officers who led mobile paramilitary killing squads known as Einsatzgruppen that were part of the notorious Nazi SS. The squads carried out mass killings targeting Jews, gypsies, and others – mostly civilians – during the war in German-occupied Europe.





“It is with sorrow and with hope that we here disclose the deliberate slaughter of more than a million innocent and defenseless men, women, and children,” Ferencz said in his opening statement at the trial.





“This was the tragic fulfillment of a program of intolerance and arrogance. Vengeance is not our goal, nor do we seek merely a just retribution. We ask this court to affirm by international penal action a man’s right to live in peace and dignity regardless of his race or creed. The case we present is a plea of humanity to law,” Ferencz famously added.





“Genocide – the extermination of whole categories of human beings – was a foremost instrument of the Nazi doctrine,” Ferencz said.





All defendants were convicted and 13 received death sentences. It was the first case in his career.





Ferencz was born on March 11, 1920, in Transylvania, Romania, he was 10 months old when his family moved to the United States, where he grew up in New York City’s immigrant neighborhood of “Hell’s Kitchen.” After graduating from Harvard Law School in 1943, he enlisted in the U.S. military and fought in Europe. After that, he joined the U.S. Army’s war crimes section.





“What was most significant about it was it gave us and it gave me an insight into the mentality of mass murderers,” he said in a 2018 interview for the American Bar Association.





“They had murdered over a million people, including hundreds of thousands of children in cold blood, and I wanted to understand how it is that educated people – many of them had PhDs or they were generals in the German Army – could not only tolerate but lead and commit such horrible crimes.”





After the Nuremberg trials, Ferencz worked to secure compensation for Holocaust victims and survivors. Ferencz later advocated for the creation of an international criminal court. In 1998, 120 countries adopted a statute in Rome to establish the International Criminal Court, which came into force in 2002.





Ferencz was critical of actions by his own country including during the Vietnam War. In January 2020, he wrote an opinion article for the New York Times calling the U.S. killing of a senior Iranian military officer in a drone strike an “immoral action” and “a clear violation of national and international law.”

“The reason I have continued to devote most of my life to preventing war is my awareness that the next war will make the last one look like child’s play,” he told the bar association in 2018. “… ‘Law, not war’ remains my slogan and my hope.”