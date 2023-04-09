Poles come together to celebrate Easter

For some Easter may be a time of the arrival of spring and the lengthening daytime. But for Christian denominations around the world, it is the most important religious festival of the year.

Easter celebrates Jesus’ resurrection from the dead, one of the chief tenets of the Chritian faith. Its related holidays are moveable feasts; the date is calculated based on the lunisolar calendar, involving a solar and a lunar cycle.

It follows 40 days of lent, which is traditionally observed with acts of penance and fasting.

Easter is immediately preceded by Holy Week, which commemorates the various preceding and following the Crucifixion.