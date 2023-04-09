Presidential couple extends Easter wishes

The presidential couple, Andrzej and Agada Duda, wished Happy Easter to all Poles in the country and abroad.



Ladies and Gentlemen!





Dear compatriots in the country and abroad!





On the occasion of Easter, please accept my best wishes.





May this memory of the victory of life over death and good over evil bring us all hope and new strength. Let Polish homes – in the country and abroad – be filled with a solemn, festive atmosphere, full of peace, family happiness and harmony.





We wish each other good wishes on Easter morning and meet our loved ones. We cultivate beautiful Easter traditions. Let them also strengthen the bond between generations and attachment to our heritage.





The feast of the Resurrection of the Lord commemorates the beginning of an entirely new chapter in the history of mankind. They bring the hope we need always, but especially right now, in this time.





Easter teaches us to be close to each other: to help each other and support those most in need. During this time, we show respect to others and offer a kind smile. We multiply the good that brings us closer together.





This is also the second spring holiday that we celebrate together with war refugees from Ukraine – victims of Russian aggression. Let this festive time contribute to strengthening our bond of solidarity.





Every year, we send special wishes to soldiers, officers and employees of all services and institutions, as well as enterprises, thanks to which the holidays pass peacefully. Thank you very much for your dedication and efficiency in performing your responsible tasks.





Ladies and gentlemen!





Once again: blessed, cheerful, full of health Easter!





Happy Easter!





All the best!