Poland fulfilled its promise as regards sending tanks: Zelenskyy

In an evening speech, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine summarized the new agreements with the Polish side on armaments and reconstruction of his country. As he stressed, “Poland has done everything it has declared on the issue of tanks.”

“It is nice to end this week with good results for our country – in terms of weapons, international support, increasing our ties with the world, our path towards NATO,” said Zelenskyy.

“The most important thing these days was, of course, the visit to Poland, our agreements, our achievements,” continued the head of state, who visited Poland on Wednesday.

As he added, “Poland has done everything it declared regarding tanks: they are in Ukraine, including Leopards.”

“There are new agreements on infantry fighting vehicles – more than a hundred machines. As for Rosomak (Wolverine) armored personnel carriers – 200 machines. One hundred now and one hundred later. In addition, self-propelled mortars, additional missiles, MiGs,” Zelenski conveyed. In the economic sphere, he also mentioned “important agreements” pertaining to the rehabilitation of Ukraine, notably the Kharkiv region.

First Ladies’ initiatives

Zelenskyy pointed out that both Agata Kornhauser-Duda and Olena Zelenska are involved in a number of charitable and medical endeavors. These include providing burn patients with assistance from Ukrainian medical personnel and airlifting injured people. According to the president, “dozens” of Ukrainian doctors have already participated in this training. He said the experiment will go on and would involve training for psychologists and rehabilitation specialists.

“In this fight for life and freedom we truly (are) shoulder to shoulder with our Polish brothers and sisters in all fields. Thank you for such unfaltering, multi-planned, major support,” the president concluded.

Poland at the forefront of military aid for Ukraine

Polish equipment is increasingly appreciated by Ukrainians fighting the invaders. Self-propelled Krab cannon howitzers are successfully performing tasks at the front,” stated General Valery Zaluzhny, the Ukrainian army’s commander-in-chief, on Saturday. He attached to the post a video showing the Krab operations.

“Our servicemen have quickly mastered (handling) Western equipment, moreover, they have experience, valuable for partners and arms manufacturers,” Gen. Zaluzhny stressed in a Telegram message.