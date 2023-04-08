Israel’s protest continues despite security risks

Tens of thousands of Israelis braved heightened security concerns on Saturday to join protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposed reforms aimed at balancing the Supreme Court.



Israeli President appeals for judicial reform to be scrapped as protests turn violent

see more

The latest in a series of protests against the controversial plans, which were paused last month due to widespread strikes and mass demonstrations, drew demonstrators from all walks of life, including army reservists, business leaders, members of Israel’s tech industry, and leading academics.

Tonight, Israel, Pharaoh is drowning… pic.twitter.com/I4oJb9NYzO

— Spriter (@Spriter99880) April 8, 2023

The protests took place amid a sharp rise in tensions in the region during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Tens of thousands of worshippers gathered around Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem for evening prayers, amid concerns over a possible repeat of nighttime police raids this week that were followed by rocket barrages into Israel and Israeli strikes into Gaza and Southern Lebanon.

Israelis were also on edge after a car-ramming in Tel Aviv on Friday that killed an Italian man and wounded five other tourists, hours after a gun attack killed two Israeli sisters and wounded their mother near a settlement in the occupied West Bank.

Surveillance camera footage shows the deadly car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv.

In Tel Aviv, Israel’s commercial hub, a car rammed into a group of tourists, killing a 30-year-old Italian man and injuring five other British and Italian tourists.

The attacker was a Palestinian… pic.twitter.com/UVE8HjkFgx

— Gems of Hindustan हिंदुस्तान के रत्न (@GemsOfHindustan) April 8, 2023

Despite these concerns, crowds waving the blue and white Israeli flags that have become a hallmark of the protests over the past three months gathered in central Tel Aviv in a show of defiance against plans they claimed to be existential threat to Israeli democracy.

The demonstration began with a prayer for the victims of the attacks a day earlier, but protesters said they would not be put off by security worries.

The proposed reforms have caused one of the biggest domestic crises in Israel’s recent history. If passed, they would give the government effective control over the appointment of Supreme Court judges and allow parliament to overrule many decisions of the court.

Critics say the changes would undermine the democratic process and remove some of the vital checks and balances underpinning a democratic state, while the government argues that they are necessary to restore balance between the judiciary and elected officials.

The proposed reforms have sparked a polarizing debate in Israel, with supporters of the government arguing that activist judges have increasingly usurped the role of parliament, while critics say the changes would hand unchecked power to the government.

The protests have been ongoing for months, with hundreds of thousands of demonstrators taking part, facing off against supporters of Netanyahu’s religious-nationalist coalition.

Amid the protests and security concerns, the United Nations, the European Union, and the United States have all called for calm. Netanyahu has mobilized border police reservists and ordered the army to reinforce security positions to head off possible trouble.