World News 08.04

Christians celebrate Holy Saturday, the final day of the Holy Week which precedes Easter. Ukraine prepares for a possible new offensive expected to begin with the coming of spring. 31 more Ukrainian children have been reunited with their families. Chinese armed forces practice encircling Taiwan. This and more on Saturday’s edition of World News.



Easter is a unique opportunity to spend time with families and engage with various traditions. TVP World’s Alex Sumlińska joined this edition of World News to talk about how this particular holiday is celebrated in the United States.