U.K.’s largest teacher union votes for more drag queens in schools

The National Education Union (NEU), the largest teacher’s union in the United Kingdom, has voted to encourage schools across the country to welcome in drag queens and promote more LGBT events.



‘Trans Day of Vengeance’ protest to proceed despite Nashville trans school shooting

An activist group will hold a “Trans Day of Vengeance” demonstration in front of the Supreme Court on Saturday, warning of “hate from the world.”…

see more

At a meeting in Harrogate, the NEU voted in favor of a motion to introduce initiatives such as drag queen story hour and other LGBT events into schools as a way to challenge the “heteronormative culture” that dominates education.

🇬🇧 The UK’s biggest teaching union has voted to have Drag Story Hours across all British schools.

The National Education Union (NEU) conference, overwhelmingly voted to push LGBTQI+ initiatives in schools.

This would facilitate gender ideology being pushed on young children,… pic.twitter.com/Aw2FUQLWTb

— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 8, 2023

The NEU stated that it is committed to sharing teaching resources and strategies to support positive school experiences for all LGBT+ students, including trans and non-binary students.

During the meeting, one teacher accused Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of supporting “far-right attacks on drag queen storytime” and “the murder of beautiful souls like Brianna [Ghey],” a trans-identifying teenager who was stabbed to death earlier this year. However, the teacher later apologized and withdrew the specific allegation that Sunak supported the murder.

Conservative commentators, organizations as well as members of parliament have criticized the NEU’s acceptance and promotion of drag queen story hour.

The UK Teachers Union, The National Education Union (NEU) has voted to push Drag Story Hour in schools! 🏫

📍They want your children to be exposed to gender ideology.

📍They want your children to be exposed to people that are typically associated with ‘Sexulised performances’… pic.twitter.com/3Q1xiMWv8d

— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 8, 2023

Miriam Cates, an MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, expressed concern that young children would be exposed to drag queens dressed and performing in a highly sexualized way in the classroom, and urged the NEU to revisit safeguarding principles.

Tanya Carter, a spokeswoman for the Safe Schools Alliance, accused the union of abandoning established safeguarding for the sake of “glitter and rainbows.”

The NEU’s decision to promote drag queen story hour and other LGBT events was partly prompted by the U.K. government’s decision to block a Scottish measure that would have changed the way people officially alter their designated gender in Scotland.